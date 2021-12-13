All 255 new ASCs by state in 2021

Becker's ASC Review has covered the introduction of 255 new ASCs in 2021 so far. November, August and October are the months that saw the most new ASCs with 33 each; with April and May are next with 31 apiece.

Here are all the new surgery centers Becker's ASC Review has covered in 2021:

Monthly breakdown:

Month Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec No. of new ASCs* 8 13 15 31 31 29 21 33 23 33 41

*When summed, these numbers add up to more than 255. Becker's ASC Review has at times covered multiple stages of the same project separately; this has been accounted for in our calculations.

State-by- state breakdown:

Alabama

Valley, Ala.-based EAMC-Lanier opened a joint-venture ASC between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders, wrbl.com reported April 28. East Alabama Medical Center opened a medical facility with an ASC in Auburn. Builders broke ground on a new plastic surgery center in Huntsville, Ala. USA Health is building a health center in Fairhope, Ala., that will feature an ASC. Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health kicked off construction on a $30 million facility that will replace Brookwood Baptist Medical Center's current operating rooms. A Surgery Center Services of America-designed laser eye surgery ASC has been completed in Huntsville, Ala. St. Louis-based Ascension and Chicago-based Regent Surgical are opening a gastroenterology ASC in Birmingham, Ala.

Alaska

Tanana Chiefs Conference, a nonprofit corporation that aims to meet the health needs of Alaska Natives, is building an ASC in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Arizona

Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care opened a 15,000-square-foot flagship ASC in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gilbert, Ariz., the company announced April 27. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona completed construction on its new multi-tenant facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., AZ Big Media reported April 27. Surprise, Ariz.-based Regency Specialties has opened a multispecialty ASC. An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center. MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate and Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare broke ground on an $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus. Gilbert, Ariz.-based Comprehensive Surgical Care began construction on an ASC in Flagstaff, Ariz. Arizona Urology Specialists opened a urology ASC in Phoenix. Atlas Healthcare Partners, Banner Health and Cardiac Solutions are opening a cardiovascular ASC in Sun City, Ariz. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Apricus Health opened the Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.). A group of surgeons and anesthesiologists is opening a multispecialty surgery center with capacity for patients to stay overnight in Scottsdale, Ariz. Atlas Healthcare Partners, an ASC development and management company based in Phoenix, is opening a joint venture ASC with Phoenix-based companies Sonospine and Advanced Spine and Pain. Prescott, Ariz.-based Yavapai Regional Medical Group opened an orthopedic surgery center in Prescott Valley. Phoenix Children's Hospital broke ground on its Arrowhead campus, a $134.7 million project featuring an ASC. Surgery Center Services of America opened the Epic Surgery Center in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Arkansas

Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on its outpatient surgery center, developed in collaboration with physicians Feb. 5. Pain Treatment Centers of America cut the ribbon at its new clinic and ASC in Searcy, Ark. Construction began this summer on a surgery center on Little Rock, Ark.-based CARTI's cancer treatment campus. The Pain Treatment Center of America in Texarkana, Ark., is building a new facility with an ASC.

California

An underutilized portion of the Sharp Coronado (Calif.) Hospital has been converted into an ASC, called the Sharp Coronado Outpatient Payne Family Pavilion. J. Joseph Hewett, MD, opened Orange County Surgical Center, a vascular ASC in Irvine, Calif., according to an April 29 news release. Kaiser Permanente broke ground on the addition of an 89,000-square-foot ASC and infusion services facility to its Murrieta (Calif.) Medical Offices. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health is planning to open a $75 million surgery center. The Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) almost completed the construction of an ASC. An ASC is proposed in UC Davis Health's 34.5-acre expansion in Folsom Ranch, Calif. Eisenhower Health opened its expanded $68 million orthopedic center and ASC in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Builders broke ground on a $335.8 million University of California San Francisco Medical Center facility that will house an ASC. Emanate Health broke ground Aug. 27 on a medical building with an ASC in West Covina, Calif. -13. Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers said it plans to expand its presence in California with four new locations.

Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a 72-bed orthopedic and spine hospital with an ASC. Durango, Colo.-based Animas Surgical Hospital plans to open a two-operating room ASC. The Vascular Institute of the Rockies opened Colorado's cardiovascular ASC in Denver. Urogynecologist and cosmetic surgeon Oscar Aguirre, MD, is opening a women's health ASC in Parker, Colo. Rockville, Md.-based Shady Grove Fertility opened a clinic with an ASC in Denver. Vail (Colo.) Health opened a $70 million medical center with an ASC that specializes in orthopedic and pain management procedures in Dillon, Colo.

District of Columbia

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C., the Washington Business Journal reported March 12.

Florida

Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando, Fla., that will feature an outpatient surgery center, according to a Jan. 11 report. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine & Pain Centers broke ground on a $25 million surgery center and medical office building in Jacksonville Feb. 17. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center announced it is building a surgical center to replace its skilled nursing building, the South Florida Business Journal reported March 12. Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay announced a new joint, spine and orthopedic ASC in West Florida on March 29. Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital broke ground on a new medical pavilion with an ASC on the hospital's campus, South Florida Hospital News reported April 23. Florida gastroenterology provider Borland Groover is building an endoscopy ASC in St. Augustine, Fla. ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Pompano Beach, Fla., with Muve Health. Cardiology practice Florida Heart Associates is building an ASC in an expansion and renovation of its central facility in Fort Myers. AdventHealth is investing over $100 million to build a hospital with an outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast, Fla. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare opened an accredited ASC in Naples, Fla. Construction is almost complete on Jacksonville, Fla.-based Digestive Disease Consultants' second Florida ASC. Compass Surgical Partners teamed up with local physicians for an ASC in Odessa, Fla. St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health broke ground on a campus with an ASC. Lakeside Dental Management is developing a single-specialty dental ASC in Jacksonville, Fla. Tobias Carling, MD, opened an adrenal surgery center in Tampa, Fla. HCA Healthcare West Florida is planning a $50 million surgical hospital, dubbed the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, in Tampa, Fla. Jacksonville, Fla., officials have granted permits for the buildout of a $5 million ASC near the University of North Florida. A 7,600-square-foot medical office building with an ASC was proposed in Margate, Fla. Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Fla., is converting a former elementary school into a facility that will include an ASC, medical office building and diagnostic imaging center. Lee Memorial Health approved the purchase of 23 acres in Cape Coral, Fla., to house an outpatient physician and surgical center. Minneapolis-based cloud software company Fision and Fort Myers (Fla.) ASC are building an orthopedic ASC. Coral Gables, Fla.-based Gentera Center for Regenerative Medicine opened a new facility featuring an ASC. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is partnering with Coral Springs, Fla.-based Z Urology to build a single-specialty ASC. Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital began construction for a new hospital building and a medical office building. Orlando (Fla.) Health is moving forward with the construction of a hospital featuring a 20,000-square-foot ASC. Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, the newly formed joint venture ASC company led by orthopedic surgeon James Andrews, MD, is building its first three ASCs in Northeast Florida.

Georgia

Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics opened a 31,000-square-foot facility that features an ASC and a Mako robot for joint replacements in McDonough, Ga. CHI Memorial opened an ASC in Catoosa County, Ga. Gainesvillle, Ga.-based Southern Pain and Spine is opening a surgery center. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital is building an ASC. Construction began on a medical building that will house a cardiology practice in Stockbridge, Ga. A Georgia certificate-of-need appeal panel approved Northside Hospital's plan to build a surgery center in Braselton.

Illinois

Construction of a surgery center inside a former shopping mall department store in Quincy, Ill., has been completed, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported March 19. Construction is underway for Bradley, Ill.-based Oak Orthopedics' new facility in Bourbonnais, Ill., that will feature an ASC, medical office building and radiology suite. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System is opening a $21 million ASC this fall. Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group opened a five-operating room surgery center that has been in the works since 2019. Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health is building a near-$70 million campus with an ASC. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare converted a former grocery store in Edwardsville, Ill., into an ASC. The Tinley Park (Ill.) Village Board approved Loyola Medicine's proposal to build a $69 million outpatient facility with a surgery center.

Indiana

SurgCenter Development opened the 6,800-square-foot Crown Point Surgical Suites in Crown Point, Ind. Beacon Health began constructing two outpatient centers in Goshen and Nappanee, Ind., which will cost a combined $15.4 million. Muncie-based Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital's orthopedic center is getting a dedicated ASC. Indiana University Health opened a multispecialty ASC in Fort Wayne, Ind. Digestive Care Center of Excellence opened a new facility with a surgery center. Two physicians and a local business owner are opening an ASC offering fixed pricing in Zionsville, Ind. Surgery Center Services of America broke ground on a multispecialty ASC in South Bend, Ind. The Orthopedic Hospital of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network is expanding to Gas City, Ind., with a surgery center. The University of Chicago's proposal for a microhospital with an ASC in Crown Point, Ind., was approved.

Kansas

Olathe (Kan.) Health has submitted to the city council plans to develop a two-story medical office building with an ASC, according to Kansas City Business Journal. Wichita, Kan.-based Plastic Surgery Center is planning a $2.1 million expansion and renovation. Clara Barton Hospital is conducting a $15 million building expansion project featuring an ASC in Hoisington, Kan. Wichita, Kan.-based Grene Vision Group is planning a building with an ASC adjacent to its existing facility.

Kentucky

Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health opened a renovated outpatient surgery center. Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health opened a laser eye surgery center inside its existing UofL Health-Medical Center East building, according to a Jan. 26 report. Hartford, Ky.-based Ohio County Healthcare is adding a $16 million surgery center, which is expected to break ground mid-fall. AdventHealth opened a $16.3 million surgery center in Manchester, Ky. Bowling Green, Ky.-based Interventional Pain Specialists applied to open an ASC focused on non-narcotic pain treatments. Baptist Health broke ground on an outpatient medical center with an ASC in Louisville, Ky. Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky., broke ground on a $225.6 million outpatient medical pavilion with an ASC.

Louisiana

Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health planned to open an outpatient surgery center in February. Board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Ali Sadeghi, MD, is building a $5 million ASC in New Orleans. Arise Vascular and local physicians opened a cardiovascular ASC in Lafayette, La. Covington, La.-based St. Tammany Health System will begin construction of a $75 million surgical center this fall.

Maine

Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital is opening an outpatient specialty care and surgery center.

Maryland

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University is planning a medical office building and surgery center. Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital broke ground on a medical facility that will include an ASC. The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Cambridge, a new $53 million medical facility with an ASC, began accepting patients. Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center is building a facility with an ASC in Fort Washington, Md. Chesapeake Urology Associates opened an office and ASC in Annapolis, Md.

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center is planning three new ASCs:

The Howard County Surgery Center in Columbia, Md. The Surgery Center at Bellwood Farms in Rockwood, Md. The REI IVF Surgery Center in Lutherville, Md.

Massachusetts

Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital opened a surgery center in partnership with local healthcare providers and surgeons. Boston Children's Hospital is planning a $435 million suburban expansion, which will include an ASC.

Michigan

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists opened an $8 million ASC, the Grass Lake (Mich.) Outpatient Surgery Center, The Exponent reported. A church in Port Huron, Mich., is being converted into a medical center with a neurology and spine clinic, open MRI center and outpatient surgery center, local radio station WGRT reports. SurgCenter Development is finishing an ASC in East Lansing, Mich. The U.P. Surgery Center in Marquette, Mich., hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Construction has begun on Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macombs' $25 million surgery center. Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System's board of directors approved a plan to build multiple ASCs in the area. Spectrum Health has filed a certificate of need for a $23.2 million cardiovascular ASC in Grand Rapids, Mich. West Bloomfield, Mich.-based American Surgical Group opened the 16,000-square-foot multispecialty Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Surgical Center. Bronson Healthcare kicked off construction on its new $19.3 million ASC in Kalamazoo, Mich., where the company is headquartered.

Minnesota

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall. Developers broke ground May 20 on Surgical Care Affiliates' surgery center in partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health. Ophthalmology practice Ovo Lasik + Lens is leasing space for a surgery center and clinic in St. Louis Park, Minn. MNGI Digestive Health is building a new clinic and ASC in Vadnais Heights, Minn. Plymouth (Minn.) Planning Commission unanimously approved a mixed-use development that will house a Twin Cities Orthopedics ASC and clinic. St. Luke's Duluth (Minn.) and Gateway Clinic are joining forces for a multimillion-dollar ASC in Moose Lake, Minn.

Mississippi

Jackson (Miss.) Heart Clinic broke ground on a cardiovascular ASC and medical office building Sept. 7.

Missouri

Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group broke ground on its outpatient surgery center March 16, local NBC affiliate KOMU reported. A partnership between Surgery Partners, Ryan Companies US and St. Peters, Mo.-based Advanced Bone & Joint broke ground on St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center and Medical Office Building, according to a March 18 release. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth is embarking on a $125 million expansion that includes an ASC and an orthopedics and sports medicine center. SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital is breaking ground on a $20 million ASC this fall. The 12-physician Motion Orthopaedics completed the construction of an ASC, clinic and imaging center in Wentzville, Mo. Jordan Valley Community Health broke ground on a women and children's clinic with an ASC in Springfield, Mo.

Montana

Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center, a $20 million project, opened April 19, NBC affiliate KHQ reported. Ophthalmologist Clay Holley, MD, is building an ASC in Butte, Mont., according to an April 25 LinkedIn post. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place for an ASC in Bozeman, Mont. Billings Clinic Bozeman (Mont.) is building an ASC and ambulatory care center. Benefis Health System is planning a facility with an ASC and specialty clinics in Helena, Mont.

Nebraska

Grand Island, Neb.-based CHI Health St. Francis opened its new surgery center May 19.

Nevada

Endocrinologist and reproductive specialist Bruce Shapiro, MD, PhD, broke ground on a fertility clinic and ASC in Las Vegas. Construction is underway on a Las Vegas facility featuring an orthopedic ASC.

New Hampshire

Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire, its first of 2021. It's expected to open in spring. Dartmouth-Hitchcock opened a $62 million ASC in Manchester, N.H.

New Jersey

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian is developing an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an urgent care center and an ASC at a site in Clifton, N.J. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System is building an ASC in the Morristown Medical Center's Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J., according to an April 22 LinkedIn post. Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, N.J., opened a multispecialty surgery center that provides care for 15 specialties. Advanced Spine & Outpatient Surgery Center in West Orange, N.J., opened to patients Sept. 24.

New Mexico

Las Cruces, N.M.-based Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened with a medical office building and ASC on its campus. Presbyterian Healthcare Services is opening a $34.5 million medical office building with an ASC in Rio Rancho, N.M.

New York

An ophthalmologist received approval to convert a restaurant into an ASC in New York, Buffalo Business First reported March 29. New York City-based Lenox Health Greenwich Village opened the Lenox Health Ambulatory Surgery Center. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital is opening an outpatient center on its campus this summer. UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health for a 160,000-square-foot medical office building and surgery center. Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island (N.Y.) and Long Island.-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC. Catholic Health received state approval for a $66 million hospital in Lockport, N.Y., with an outpatient surgery center. Surgery Center Services of America opened Greater Binghamton (N.Y.) Eye Surgery Center. The University of Rochester is converting a former Sears building to an ASC in Henrietta, N.Y. Rochester, N.Y.-based Cornerstone Eye Associates held a grand opening for a new ASC. Sovereign Medical Group finished an ASC in New York City. SurgiCore Surgical Centers is building an ASC in New York City. Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital submitted an application for an orthopedic ambulatory care center to the town of Clarkstown's planning board. Construction of a 5,000-square-foot full-service surgical center has been completed in a New York City shopping center for the American Endovascular & Amputation prevention group. Women's health clinic Viva Eve opened a fibroid surgical center in New York City. Montefiore Nyack (N.Y.) Hospital opened its new ASC to patients. A $17 million multiuse building housing an ASC is planned in Buffalo, N.Y. Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York City cut the ribbon on its new orthopedic surgery center. Excelsior Orthopedics is moving forward with its $6.2 million, two-phase expansion on an ASC affiliate, the Buffalo (N.Y.) Surgery Center.

North Carolina

Five North Carolina companies, including ASC development company Compass Surgical Partners, began construction on the Western Carolina Surgery Center, according to a March 9 release. Wilmington (N.C.) Eye is opening an ophthalmology ASC in late 2021, estimated to cost $7.5 million. Wilmington (N.C.) Health broke ground on its new ASC. Raleigh (N.C.) Neurological Clinic and Compass Surgical Partners are partnering for a spine-focused ASC. Raleigh, N.C.-based Rex Healthcare, a subsidiary of UNC Healthcare, built a medical building with an ASC. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health received approval to build an outpatient surgery center on the campus of Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville (N.C.). UNC Rex received regulatory approval to build an ASC at the Rex Wellness Center of Garner (N.C.). Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care is building an ASC in Mills River, N.C. Commercial real estate firm MPV Properties is developing a 22,000-square-foot medical office building in Charlotte, N.C., with an ASC.

North Dakota

Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System is converting space in Altru Specialty Center into an ASC. The Center for Special Surgery broke ground on a $26 million medical campus with an ASC in West Fargo, N.D. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is opening an ASC in Bismarck, N.D.

Ohio

Van Wert Health opened a surgery center in Van Wert, Ohio, according to a Jan. 20 report. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is opening a $137.9 million outpatient health and surgery center in New Albany, Ohio, the City Scene Columbus reported April 21. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, will begin construction on an orthopedic and surgery center later this year. The Genesis HealthCare System of Zanesville broke ground on a $45 million medical center with an ASC in Coshocton, Ohio. Jackson Township-based, five-physician Ohio Head and Neck Surgeons is opening an ASC. Parma, Ohio-based Apex Skin Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center will open its 11th office in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Frankel Facial Plastic Surgery opened in Cleveland suburb Mayfield Heights. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multispecialty joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio, according to an April 27 news release. Crystal Clinic opened an orthopedic hospital with an ASC Nov. 1 in Fairlawn, Ohio.

Oregon

Salem (Ore.) Health's new outpatient surgery center is now seeing patients. Willamette Surgery Center and Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics are opening a joint venture ASC in Salem, Ore.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia-based MidLantic Urology opened a $3 million ASC in Wayne, Pa., MyChesCo reported April 9. Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in King of Prussia plans to open a cancer surgery center on the third floor of its new location, according to an April 9 press release. A new ASC, dubbed the Western PA Surgery Center Beaver County Branch, is opening in Center Township, Pa. ValueHealth is building a joint replacement facility with an ASC in Concord Township, Pa. Excela Health finished a $10 million surgery center that will focus on cancer treatment at its Latrobe (Penn.) Hospital. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network is planning to build an ASC focused on infertility treatments. Excela Health plans to build a $12 million ASC in Connellsville, Pa.

Rhode Island

Ortho Rhode Island opened an ASC in Warwick on March 29 and has since expanded its surgery offerings for knee procedures.

South Carolina

Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center Northeast opened an urgent care, imaging center, and physical and occupational therapy facility, with more services planned, Cola Daily reported March 9. Tidelands Health opened an ASC at its medical park in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tennessee

Brentwood Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, TriStar Division, is building an ASC. Watauga Orthopaedics, a 20-physician group, broke ground on a $17 million ASC in Johnson City, Tenn. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare and local physician partners opened an ASC in Talbott, Tenn. A two-story multispecialty surgery center opened at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Construction is underway on the United Surgical Partners International-affiliated Northridge Surgery Center in Hendersonville, Tenn. Memphis, Tenn.-based OrthoSouth opened a redesigned surgery center in Germantown, a Memphis suburb.

Texas

San Antonio-based physician Lyssa Ochoa, MD, is opening an ASC to address the lack of healthcare services on the city's South Side, MySanAntonio reported April 30. Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is planning a clinic with an on-site ASC, the practice announced April 29. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare broke ground on a 19,000-square-foot ASC in Willis, Texas. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is building a major outpatient center to better serve one of the nation's fastest-growing populations. Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health plans to include a surgery center as part of an expansion. Texas Health Surgery Center, a multispecialty ASC, opened in Waxahachie. A Texas orthopedic surgeon received approval to build an ASC and medical office building in Fredericksburg. Tenet-owned Baptist Health System is planning a campus with an ASC that could approach $400 million. A joint-venture vascular ASC is slated to open in Corpus Christi, Texas, in early 2022. Humble, Texas-based Townsen Memorial opened an ASC in Spring, Texas. Austin, Texas-based Advanced Pain Care opened a new ASC and completed its first case. One Step Diagnostic, a Houston-based medical imaging practice, completed an ASC in Sugar Land, Texas. Austin (Texas) Eye opened a clinic with an ASC. UT Health RGV is planning a cancer and surgery center in McAllen, Texas. Children's Hospital of San Antonio is building a pediatric surgery center at its downtown campus. Perryton, Texas-based Ochiltree General Hospital is celebrating the beginning of construction of a surgery center on its campus. The Multi-Assistance Center at accessible amusement park Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio is building an ASC focused on treating individuals with special needs. UT Health San Antonio plans to build a $50 million medical office building with an ASC. Methodist Healthcare System of San Antonio broke ground on a project featuring a hospital, medical office building and ASC. Advanced Pain Care opened a new outpatient surgical facility in South Austin, Texas.

Utah

Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a surgery center at The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray, Utah. Intermountain Healthcare and The Orthopedic Partners broke ground Sept. 15 on a joint-venture ASC. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a Saratoga Springs, Utah, campus that will hold an ASC.

Virginia

Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint venture center, according to a Jan. 19 announcement. Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture Feb. 22, with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is building a $25 million facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center started construction on its ASC. Virginia Eye Consultants and partner ophthalmology network CVP opened an ASC. Kaiser Permanente is planning a new facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va. Arlington-based Virginia Hospital Center purchased a $34.5 million building to set up an orthopedic ASC. Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health is opening a $384 million outpatient tower. Virginia Physicians for Women opened a $16 million headquarters with an ASC in suburban Richmond, Va.

Washington

Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic broke ground on its medical office building with an ASC Feb. 9. Vancouver Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB broke ground March 17 on their $75 million clinic in Vancouver, Wash. Empire Eye Physicians completed its clinic and ASC in Spokane Valley, Wash. Northwest Eye Surgeons opened an ophthalmology clinic and ASC in Seattle. Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is proposing an ASC in Lacey, Wash.

