Ohio provider opens surgery center

Van Wert Health opened a surgery center in Van Wert, Ohio, Building Indiana Business reported Jan. 19.

The two-story center, part of a large inpatient expansion, totals 94,000 square feet. There's a surgical robot,two operating rooms and a space for endoscopies.

According to local CBS affiliate wane.com, the center took two and a half years to build.

The facility replaced Van Wert Health's original hospital, which will be turned into medical office space.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.