SurgiCore Surgical Centers is building an ASC in New York City, according to the Mann Report.

The ASC, dubbed the Fifth Avenue Surgery Center, is slated for completion in January 2022.

Construction company Eastman Cooke & Associates is contracted to build the center. The three-phase project involves renovating an existing ground floor medical facility, according to the Mann Report.

New York City-based SurgiCore Surgical Centers comprises 11 ASCs throughout New York and New Jersey.