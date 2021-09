Baptist Health broke ground on an outpatient medical center with an ASC in Louisville, Ky., according to a Sept. 27 email.

Alongside the ASC, the 126,800-square-foot, five-story facility will house physician practices, urgent care, physical and occupational therapy, imaging and laboratory services.

Baptist Health Breckenridge will serve as a primary care hub, with 144 treatment spaces for more than 50 providers.