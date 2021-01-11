$187M Florida orthopedic facility will include outpatient surgery center

Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando, Fla., that'll feature an outpatient surgery center, Rebusinessonline reported Jan. 8.

The orthopedic group expects to invest $187 million into the development.

The group plans to open the medical pavilion and surgery center in 2022, with the rest of the facility opening in 2023.

Once complete, the development will have an eight-story building with 75 inpatient rooms and 10 operating rooms. It will be connected to a six-story medical office building that will feature another 12 operating rooms.

