3-way joint-venture vascular ASC planned in Texas

A joint-venture vascular ASC is slated to open in Corpus Christi, Texas, in early 2022, Caller Times reported June 3.

The ASC is a three-way joint venture between Malvern, Pa.-based Azura Vascular Care, National Cardiovascular Partners and the Dialysis Access Center of Corpus Christi.

The Dialysis Access Center of Corpus Christi will provide the center’s physicians.

The more than 12,000-square-foot center will have three operating rooms and one procedure room. It will focus on dialysis access management, treatment of end-stage kidney disease and peripheral artery disease, according to Caller Times.

Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiovascular Partners also recently opened a joint-venture ASC in South Carolina.

Both Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiovascular Partners are divisions of Fresenius Medical Care North America with a network of more than 90 outpatient centers and physician practices.