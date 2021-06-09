Tenet-owned health system building $400M campus with ASC

Tenet-owned Baptist Health System is planning a campus with an ASC that could approach $400 million at full build out, San Antonio Business Journal reported June 8.

The San Antonio-based campus is slated to open on a 72-acre area where the city has experienced extensive population growth.

It will be anchored by a large hospital, the ASC and several medical office buildings.

The ambulatory facilities and medical buildings are expected to open next spring and the full service hospital in late 2023.