Tenet-owned health system building $400M campus with ASC

Tenet-owned Baptist Health System is planning a campus with an ASC that could approach $400 million at full build out, San Antonio Business Journal reported June 8. 

The San Antonio-based campus is slated to open on a 72-acre area where the city has experienced extensive population growth. 

It will be anchored by a large hospital, the ASC and several medical office buildings. 

The ambulatory facilities and medical buildings are expected to open next spring and the full service hospital in late 2023.

