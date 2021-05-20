Beacon Health to construct 2 outpatient centers in Indiana

Beacon Health has begun constructing two outpatient centers in Goshen and Nappanee, Ind., which will cost a combined $15.4 million.

The 23,000-square-foot Beacon Dunlap Outpatient Center in Goshen will cost $11 million and is expected to be completed in spring 2022. The facility will offer urgent care, specialty care, an imaging center, X-rays, CT scanning, MRIs, mammography and physical therapy.

The 18,000-square-foot Nappanee center will cost $4.4 million and is expected to open this fall. The site, which is a consolidation of two current offices, will offer adult medicine, newborn and infant care, pediatric care, immunizations, preventive health care, school sports and camp physicals, minor surgeries, fracture care, and obstetrics and gynecology services.

Beacon Health is based in South Bend, Ind., and has 74 locations spanning five counties throughout Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan.