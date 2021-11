Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care is building an ASC in Mills River, N.C., according to a Nov. 8 report from local outlet WMYA.

The 15,000-square-foot center is expected to open in fall 2022 and will provide services including orthopedics, ophthalmology, oncology and spine surgery. Pardee is relocating one operating room from its hospital to the new ASC and adding three more with the new facility, according to the report.