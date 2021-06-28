$34.5M ASC, medical office building opening in New Mexico

Presbyterian Healthcare Services is opening a $34.5 million medical office building with an ASC in Rio Rancho, N.M., the Rio Rancho Observer reported.

The three-story, 109,000-square-foot building opens June 29 for physician services, but the planned ASC will be a "slow ramp-up," according to the June 25 report.

The ASC will initially only offer general surgery, according to the Rio Rancho Observer, but Albuquerque, N.M-based Presbyterian plans to expand services.

By the end of 2022, the ASC is slated to have 45 new employees, and 100 existing Presbyterian employees will move into the new building.