Pennsylvania dermatology practice plans cancer surgery center

Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in King of Prussia plans to open a cancer surgery center on the third floor of its new location, according to an April 9 press release.

The new center will provide medical and cosmetic dermatology and will open after renovating the building, which used to be an eye center. The group plans to open a Mohs surgery center in 2022, according to the release.

This will be the group's 23rd location after opening, one of the nine locations added in Delaware and Pennsylvania since the onset of the pandemic.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 ASC administrators to know

Rhode Island ASC hits 300 total joint replacements milestone

Will Biden, Congress be friendly to ASCs and physician ownership?

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.