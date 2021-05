California hospital adding ASC next door

The Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) has almost completed the construction of an ASC, according to a May 1 LinkedIn post by the hospital.

The ASC will feature four operating rooms, an endoscopy suite and a bronchoscopy suite.

The center is slated to open in late May near the center's main hospital building.

