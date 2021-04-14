Kaiser breaks ground on ASC addition to California medical campus

Kaiser Permanente broke ground on the addition of an 80,000-square-foot ASC and infusion services to its Murrieta (Calif.) Medical Offices.

The new ASC will be adjacent to the existing medical building and urgent care center, which currently provides outpatient services and primary care.

The site expects to employ more than 3,000 people at full buildout, according to an April 13 LinkedIn post by the city of Murrieta.

Kaiser also recently broke ground on a $25 million facility with an ASC in Virginia.

