29 new ASCs in June

Becker's ASC Review reported on 29 ASCs opened or announced in June.

1. SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital is breaking ground on a $20 million ASC this fall.

2. Texas Health Surgery Center, a multispecialty ASC, opened in Waxahachie.

3. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center started construction on its ASC.

4. Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health, Orthopedic Associates of Long Island (N.Y.) and Long Island.-based Catholic Health opened a multispecialty ASC.

5. Presbyterian Healthcare Services is opening a $34.5 million medical office building with an ASC in Rio Rancho, N.M.

6. Wilmington (N.C.) Health broke ground on its new ASC.

7. Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, will begin construction on an orthopedic and surgery center later this year.

8. Brentwood Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, TriStar Division, is building an ASC.

9. Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health broke ground on a $70 million medical campus with an ASC.

10. Watauga Orthopaedics, a 20-physician group, broke ground on a $17 million ASC in Johnson City, Tenn.

11. Compass Surgical Partners teamed up with local physicians for an ASC in Odessa, Fla.

12. Raleigh (N.C.) Neurological Clinic and Compass Surgical Partners are partnering for a spine-focused ASC.

13. Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health received approval to build an ASC.

14. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center is planning three new ASCs:

The Howard County Surgery Center in Columbia, Md.

The Surgery Center at Bellwood Farms in Rockwood, Md.

The REI IVF Surgery Center in Lutherville, Md.

15. The Center for Special Surgery broke ground on a $26 million medical campus with an ASC in West Fargo, N.D.

16. St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health broke ground on a campus with an ASC.

17. Gilbert, Ariz.-based Comprehensive Surgical Care began construction on an ASC in Flagstaff, Ariz.

18. A Texas orthopedic surgeon received approval to build an ASC and medical office building in Fredericksburg.

19. Arizona Urology Specialists opened a urology ASC in Phoenix.

20. Tenet-owned Baptist Health System is planning a campus with an ASC that could approach $400 million.

21. AdventHealth opened a $16.3 million surgery center in Manchester, Ky.

22. Lakeside Dental Management is developing a single-specialty dental ASC in Jacksonville, Fla.

23. East Alabama Medical Center opened a medical facility with an ASC in Auburn.

24. Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macomb broke ground on a $25 million ASC.

25. A joint-venture vascular ASC is slated to open in Corpus Christi, Texas, in early 2022.

26. Humble, Texas-based Townsen Memorial opened an ASC in Spring, Texas.

27. CHI Memorial opened an ASC in Catoosa County, Ga