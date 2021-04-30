San Antonio physician opens ASC in underserved community

San Antonio-based physician Lyssa Ochoa, MD, is opening an ASC to address the lack of healthcare services on the city's South Side, MySanAntonio reported April 30.

The planned facility, the Mission Surgery Center, is a project spurred by Dr. Ochoa and healthcare administrator Carl Negley. It will be the only Medicare-accredited facility south of the city center, according to MySanAntonio.

This will be Dr. Ochoa's seventh facility — she founded the San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic in 2011. While Dr. Ochoa's other practices are vascular-focused, she said physicians in any specialty will be able to schedule procedures at Mission Surgery Center.

The healthcare disparity is a factor in a 20-year life span discrepancy between the city's North and South Sides, Mr. Negley said.

He told MySanAntonio that he believes the disparity is further worsened by doctors' assumption that having a healthcare facility on the South Side is not a viable business model, an attitude he hopes to change with the new facility.

