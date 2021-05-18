Plans for $100M ASC, medical office building near completion

UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health to finalize which service lines will feature in a 160,000-square-foot medical office building and surgery center, Buffalo Business First reported May 18.

The $100 million project will comprise primary care, surgery, imaging, urgent care and a concussion clinic. Physician offices will also be developed for UBMD Physicians' Group as well as Kaleida Health and its affiliates.

Kaleida Health will provide outpatient and surgical services at the facility and is expected to replicate the model used by Southtowns Ambulatory Surgery Center, a joint venture that opened five years ago in Orchard Park, N.Y., according to the report.

Brian McGrath, MD, a total joint surgeon with Cheektowaga, N.Y.-based UBMD Orthopaedics, told Buffalo Business First that "the building is 93 percent occupied" and the project needs to move forward.

For UBMD Ortho, a 40 physician group, the proposed facility offers the chance to provide "one-stop," multidisciplinary care under one roof, Dr. McGrath said. "We are really overwhelmed at Harlem Road [in Buffalo] and this gives us additional space and the ability to grow moving forward."

Dr. McGrath said growth is being driven by people remaining active longer and orthopedic practice consolidation, which has decreased the number of groups in the region from seven to three large groups.

