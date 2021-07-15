HCA plans $50M endocrine surgery center in Florida

HCA Healthcare West Florida is planning a $50 million surgical hospital, dubbed the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, in Tampa, Fla., according to a July news release.

The 75,000-square-foot center is slated to open in December and will feature 16 private patient rooms, eight operating rooms and 38 pre- and postsurgery bays.

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery will be located on the Memorial Hospital of Tampa campus. Clinicians will offer services for endocrine tumors, including thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal tumors and cancers.

The center will consolidate the hospital's endocrinology services under one roof.