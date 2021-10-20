Montana health system converting former mall site to ASC

Benefis Health System is planning a facility with an ASC and specialty clinics in Helena, Mont., Independent Record reported Oct. 20.

The Great Falls, Mont.-based health system is converting a former mall into the 60,000-square-foot Benefis Helena Specialty Center. Its three-story ASC will have four operating rooms.

Slated for completion by 2023, the facility will be staffed with local providers and personnel, as well as specialists visiting periodically from Great Falls, a Benefis official told the Independent Record.

Groundbreaking for the facility will be held in the spring.