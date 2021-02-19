Colorado health system building $150M orthopedic-focused hospital with ASC, medical office building

Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a 72-bed orthopedic and spine hospital on a 57.8-acre parcel of land in Colorado Springs, The Colorado Springs Business Journal reported Feb. 18.

The health system will pay $150 million to develop the hospital, which will also have an ASC and medical office building. The development will also have a retail portion.

The hospital will have 10 operating rooms and a 12-bed emergency department. Penrose-St. Francis anticipates opening the facility in 2023.

After it opens, the system will redirect some orthopedic and spine cases to the new facility.

