Rex Healthcare builds medical office building, ASC

Raleigh, N.C.-based Rex Healthcare, a subsidiary of UNC Healthcare, built a medical building with an ASC, according to New City Design Group, a design group involved with the project.

The 21,000-square-foot building will house Raleigh-based Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina's medical office building, urgent care and ASC.

The building also will feature a specialty ambulatory care center featuring diagnostic imaging, laboratory support, heart and vascular diagnostics, four ambulatory surgery suites, radiology and oncology.

The facility also will house a wellness center that will offer health education, physical therapy and nutrition specialists.