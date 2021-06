Brentwood Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, TriStar Division, is building an ASC, according to a June 23 email to Becker's ASC Review.

The ASC, built in TriStar Health Park in Brentwood, will feature three operating rooms and one gastrointestinal procedure room.

The 19,500-square-foot project is slated for completion in mid-July, and the first cases are scheduled for mid-August.