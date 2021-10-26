Joint venture opens ASC in Phoenix

Atlas Healthcare Partners, an ASC development and management company based in Phoenix, is opening a joint venture ASC with Phoenix-based companies Sonospine and Advanced Spine and Pain, Atlas said in an Oct. 26 news release.

Banner Surgery Center-Central Phoenix, the new facility, houses two operating rooms and is accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities.

The surgery center offers services including osteopathic pain management, osteopathic manipulative treatment, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and ultrasonic spine surgery, according to the news release.