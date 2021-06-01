31 ASCs opened or announced in May

May was a busy month for ASCs — Becker's ASC Review reported on 31 ASCs opening or being announced.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add your center, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Wichita, Kan.-based Plastic Surgery Center is planning a $2.1 million expansion and renovation.

2. Phoenix Children's Hospital is investing $135 million for a new hospital with an outpatient surgery center.

3. SurgCenter Development opened the 6,800-square-foot Crown Point Surgical Suites in Crown Point, Ind.

4. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis is planning to open a $75 million surgery center.

5. Wilmington (N.C.) Eye is opening an ophthalmology ASC in late 2021, estimated to cost $7.5 million.

6. Developers broke ground May 20 on Surgical Care Affiliates' surgery center in partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

7. Board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Ali Sadeghi, MD, is building a $5 million ASC in New Orleans.

8. AdventHealth is investing over $100 million to build a hospital with an outpatient surgery center in Palm Coast, Fla.

9. New York City-based Lenox Health Greenwich Village opened the Lenox Health Ambulatory Surgery Center.

10. Beacon Health began constructing two outpatient centers in Goshen and Nappanee, Ind., which will cost a combined $15.4 million.

11. Endocrinologist and reproductive specialist Bruce Shapiro, MD, PhD, broke ground on a fertility clinic and ASC in Las Vegas.

12. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital is opening an outpatient center on its campus this summer.

13. UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health for a 160,000-square-foot medical office building and surgery center.

14. The Vascular Institute of the Rockies opened Colorado's cardiovascular ASC in Denver

15. Urogynecologist and cosmetic surgeon Oscar Aguirre, MD, is opening a women's health ASC in Parker, Colo.

16. Construction is underway for Bradley, Ill.-based Oak Orthopedics' new facility in Bourbonnais, Ill., that will feature an ASC, medical office building and radiology suite.

17. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth is embarking on a $125 million expansion that includes an ASC and an orthopedics and sports medicine center.

18. Grand Island, Neb.-based CHI Health St. Francis opened its new surgery center May 19.

19. A new ASC, dubbed the Western PA Surgery Center Beaver County Branch, is opening in Center Township, Pa.

20. Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health plans to include a surgery center as part of an expansion.

21. Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics opened a 31,000-square-foot facility that features an ASC and a Mako robot for joint replacements in McDonough, Ga.

22. Ortho Rhode Island opened an ASC in Warwick on March 29 and has since expanded its surgery offerings for knee procedures.

23. Salem (Ore.) Health's new outpatient surgery center is now seeing patients.

24. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare opened an accredited ASC in Naples, Fla.

25. Tanana Chiefs Conference, a nonprofit corporation that aims to meet the health needs of Alaska Natives, is building an ASC in Fairbanks, Alaska.

26. A freestanding cardiology ASC will open through a partnership with Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners and Cardiac Solutions.

27. Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, N.J., opened a multispecialty surgery center that provides care for 15 specialties.

28. MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate and Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare broke ground on an $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus.

29. Construction is almost complete on Jacksonville, Fla.-based Digestive Disease Consultants' second Florida ASC.

30. The Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) almost completed the construction of an ASC.

31. Tidelands Health opened an ASC at its medical park in Myrtle Beach, S.C.