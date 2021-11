A site plan review committee on Nov. 1 approved plans for Bellin Health's ASC in Ashwaubenon, Wis., The Press Times reported Nov. 5.

The Green Bay, Wis.-based health system plans to open the five-story, 262,000-square-foot facility where a Menards stood. The project will create about 425 jobs.

Construction of the ASC is expected to begin in early 2022 and is slated to open in fall 2023.