ASC opens at $68M orthopedic center 

Eisenhower Health opened its expanded $68 million orthopedic center and ASC in Rancho Mirage, Calif., following licensing from the state, the health system announced Sept. 28.

The newly expanded orthopedic ASC increases the number of surgical suites to eight, triples the central sterile processing area and increases the acute postoperative care unit bed count to 11.

The 100,000-square-foot Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center offers orthopedic, spine and pain management services such as surgical repair, advanced interventional pain management and anesthesia.

The expansion also includes 11,000 square feet of clinic space, 22 additional patient exam rooms and new technology, including Siemens' Magnetom Altea open bore MRI.