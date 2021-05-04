Digestive Disease Consultants wrapping up 2nd Florida ASC

Construction is almost complete on Jacksonville, Fla.-based Digestive Disease Consultants' second Florida ASC, according to a May 3 LinkedIn post by Sauer Construction.

Located in Orange Park, the endoscopy-focused, 14,377-square-foot ASC will feature three gastrointestinal procedure rooms, six exam rooms and pathology services.

The ASC, Kingsley Endoscopy, was originally announced in December — at which point construction was expected to cost $6 million.

With the addition of Kingsley Endoscopy, DDC now has two surgery centers and six medical offices throughout Florida.

