Ortho Rhode Island opens ASC, expands knee surgery portfolio

Ortho Rhode Island opened an ASC in Warwick on March 29 and has since expanded its surgery offerings for knee procedures, according to a LinkedIn post by Engage Surgical.

The 66,000-square-foot, $33 million ASC features eight operating rooms and offers orthopedic, imaging and physical therapy services.

According to the post, Ortho Rhode Island is now offering the Engage Partial Knee System, a cementless partial knee replacement system ideal for the ASC setting.

CEO Michael Bradley, MD, is one of the first surgeons in New England to use the Engage Partial Knee, the post said.

