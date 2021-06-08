AdventHealth opens $16.3M surgery center in Kentucky

AdventHealth opened a $16.3 million surgery center in Manchester, Ky., The Enterprise reported.

The center now has over 550 employees and aims to provide more surgical services to the surrounding rural community.

AdventHealth also recently opened two surgical centers in Florida and acquired a third alongside United Surgical Partners International.

"This is another step in elevating our community," Chief General Surgeon Gregory Wilkens, MD, told The Enterprise. "This extends everything we can do to provide specialist care here. We will have new surgery procedures and our process becomes more efficient which in turn allows us to see more patients."