U of Louisville Health facility opens ophthalmology surgery center

Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health opened a laser eye surgery center inside its existing UofL Health-Medical Center East building, Louisville Business First reported Jan. 25.

The laser eye center is 1,500 square feet. The health system spent around $70,000 to convert the space into the surgery center.

The center has two different lasers for eye surgery. Providers will be able to perform Lasik and photorefractive keratectomy procedures.

Both lasers were donated to the center by Louisville-based Suburban Excimer Laser Center.

