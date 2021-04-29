Vascular ASC opens in California

J. Joseph Hewett, MD, opened Orange County Surgical Center, a vascular ASC in Irvine, Calif.

Services at Orange County Surgical Center include diagnostic imaging, endovascular procedures and dialysis, according to an April 29 news release. Dr. Hewett, medical director of the center, has previously opened eight vascular centers since 2007 and has more than 25 years experience in minimally invasive vascular care.

"Orange County Surgical Center represents the future of healthcare," Dr. Hewett said in the press release. "This super-hybrid ambulatory surgical center is designed to facilitate full-scope vascular care, combining the best skills and expertise with a convenient and patient-centered experience."

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.