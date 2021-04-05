Kansas health system seeks approval for medical office building with ASC

Olathe (Kan.) Health has submitted to the city council plans to develop a two-story medical office building with an ASC, according to Kansas City Business Journal.

The proposed 67,327-square-foot facility would also house an imaging center and a lab. Services would include primary, specialty and urgent care, as well as physical therapy.

The campus is expected to bring more than 65 jobs to the area.

The project is not without opposition. Citing concerns about traffic and home values, nearly 1,200 area residents signed an online petition opposing the development of the campus, according to the report.

The city council will review plans for the project April 6.

