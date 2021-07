Jacksonvilla, Fla., officials have granted permits for the buildout of a $5 million ASC near the University of North Florida, The Florida Times-Union reported July 11.

The project, dubbed Point Meadows Ambulatory Surgery Center, will be owned by Viper Ventures.

Construction is expected to cost about $2.4 million and will be handled by Jacksonville-based Kenyon Company, the Times-Union reported.