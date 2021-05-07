Alaska Native nonprofit building ASC to serve 42 villages

Tanana Chiefs Conference, a nonprofit corporation that aims to meet the health needs of Alaska Natives, is building an ASC in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The ASC is part of an expansion to its existing clinic, the Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center. The expansion will add 108,000 square feet to the existing 95,000 square feet.

The existing clinic is a hub that serves Indian Health Service beneficiaries, Alaska Natives and American Indians, as well as many non-beneficiaries, in 42 villages.

Along with the ASC, the expansion will add an urgent care center, diagnostic imaging, ophthalmology and a larger laboratory.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.