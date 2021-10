Prescott, Ariz.-based Yavapai Regional Medical Group opened a new orthopedic surgery center in Prescott Valley, the company said Oct. 14.

YRMG's orthopedic surgery team of two physicians and one physician assistant will continue to operate out of its Prescott location on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while the new location will run on Thursdays and Fridays, the company said in a news release.