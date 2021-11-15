Vail Health, partners open Colorado medical center with ASC 

Vail (Colo.) Health opened a medical center with an ASC in Dillon, Colo., the company said Nov. 15.

Partners in the 85,000-square-foot project include Colorado Mountain Medical, Shaw Cancer Center, Howard Head Sports Medicine, the Steadman Clinic and Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery.

The Dillon Surgery Center, located in the medical center, will offer orthopedic surgeries and pain procedures from the Steadman Clinic and Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery surgeons.

The health system broke ground on the facility in January 2020.