Novant adds four outpatient sites in South Carolina

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health announced plans to open four new clinics in Summerville, S.C.

According to a March 5 news release the clinics are scheduled to open in March in newly developed commercial space. Team members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 5 with the Berkeley Chamber of Commerce. The clinics will offer OB-GYN services, general surgery, bariatrics, maternal-fetal medicine and primary care.

The additions are part of a multiyear investment by Novant Health to expand primary care and specialty services in the region. Novant Health is also developing a nearby healthcare hub that will include a medical office building and freestanding emergency department. The system is also building a freestanding emergency department on Daniel Island and a new Center for Women’s Health at East Cooper Medical Center.

New and established patients will be able to access those services in Summerville beginning March 19.