Underutilized part of California hospital converted to ASC with robotic surgery

An underutilized portion of the Sharp Coronado (Calif.) Hospital has been converted into an ASC, called the Sharp Coronado Outpatient Payne Family Pavilion, according to an April 29 LinkedIn post.

The 11,350-square-foot ASC features two operating rooms, a sub-sterile room and eight patient rooms for combined preoperative and post-anesthesia care units.

The ASC offers endoscopy, imaging and radiology, orthopedics, and robotic surgery — including the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System and da Vinci X robotic surgical system, according to the center's website.

