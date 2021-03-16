Missouri medical group breaks ground on outpatient surgery center

Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group is expected to break ground on its outpatient surgery center March 16, local NBC affiliate KOMU reported.

The surgery center will replace the group's current center and will be considerably larger. The group said it was limited by its current surgery center's space.

The center should open in the spring or summer of 2022.

The group is still deciding what it will do with its current surgery center once the new center opens.

