Endovascular ASC, clinic completed in New York City shopping center

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Construction of a 5,000-square-foot full-service surgical center and 4,200-square-foot endovascular clinic has been completed in a New York City shopping center for the American Endovascular & Amputation prevention group, builder Eastman Cooke & Associates said Oct. 20.

"Building two clinics in a shopping center frequented by the local community is a great use for erstwhile retail space that had been vacant a long time," said Peter Morandi, CEO of Eastman Cooke. "The surrounding neighborhoods will greatly benefit from the services provided in these clinics."

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast