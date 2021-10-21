Endovascular ASC, clinic completed in New York City shopping center

Construction of a 5,000-square-foot full-service surgical center and 4,200-square-foot endovascular clinic has been completed in a New York City shopping center for the American Endovascular & Amputation prevention group, builder Eastman Cooke & Associates said Oct. 20.

"Building two clinics in a shopping center frequented by the local community is a great use for erstwhile retail space that had been vacant a long time," said Peter Morandi, CEO of Eastman Cooke. "The surrounding neighborhoods will greatly benefit from the services provided in these clinics."