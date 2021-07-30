First case done at Texas ASC

Austin-based Advanced Pain Care opened a new ASC and completed its first case.

Ryan Michaud, MD, completed his first case at Advanced Surgical Center - Austin, according to a July 30 Facebook post. Dr. Michaud specializes in anesthesia and pain management, and he has training in spinal cord stimulation.

Advanced Pain Care has one other ASC in Round Rock, Texas, according to its website. The practice has more than 10 other facilities throughout the state.

The practice was founded in 2002 by Mark Malone, MD. The center has services for multiple conditions including back pain, hip pain, sciatica and degenerative disc and joint disease.