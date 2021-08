UT Health RGV is planning a cancer and surgery center in McAllen, Texas, local affiliate KRGV reported Aug. 19.

The 100,000-square-foot center is slated for completion in spring 2024.

The center will provide clinical services in medical, radiation and surgical oncology and feature outpatient surgery and imaging spaces.

The center is part of the first phase of development for Edinburg, Texas-based UT Health RGV's McAllen Academic Medical Campus.