A Surgery Center Services of America-designed laser eye surgery ASC has been completed in Huntsville, Ala.

Doster Construction Co. said it finished up the project, which has two operating rooms and sterilization, recovery and waiting areas, Nov. 5.

The center was completed for Danny Lee, MD, an ophthalmologist specializing in corneal and refractive surgery. It is one of Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America's 14 ASCs slated to open this year.