Intermountain Healthcare broke ground Aug. 10. on a surgery center at The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital in Murray, Utah, local news outlet KUTV reports.

The ASC will include eight operating rooms and overnight recovery suites.

Outpatient spine, hip and knee surgeries will be performed at the facility.

The ASC will help include unique protocols to ease patients transitioning from the overnight suites to home, according to the report.