Construction begins on $6.8M ASC in Virginia: 4 details

Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center started construction on its ASC, Loudoun Now reported June 29.

Four things to know:

1. The ASC will be 18,630 square feet and is located where the hospital's former freestanding emergency room was.

2. The ASC is jointly owned by 16 physician partners. Services will include orthopedics, spine care and total joint replacements.

3. The project costs $6.8 million, and construction is expected to be completed in the fall.

4. Plans for the ASC were announced in December 2020.