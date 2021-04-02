Underutilized clinic converting to cardiology ASC
An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center.
The 3,303-square-foot facility will house a state of the art catheterization lab, supporting procedure room, office space and five preoperative bays.
The facility, designed by Phoenix-based Cotton Architecture + Design, is being built by Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Venn Construction.
