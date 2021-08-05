ASC proposed for UC Davis Health's latest expansion: 4 details

UC Davis Health has released more news about a 34.5-acre project in Folsom Ranch, Calif., the Sacramento Business Journal reported Aug. 5.

Four details:

1. The first phase of development is expected to include a 120,000-square-foot medical office building that will span three to four stories.

2. An ASC of about 119,000 square feet and a micro hospital of about 86,000 square feet are also on the table for the proposed health sciences campus.

3. The total development would be about 400,000 square feet.

4. A timeline has not been given for the project, but it has been suggested that construction will begin in the next two years, according to the report.