13 ASCs opened or announced in February

Here are 13 ASCs that were opened or announced in February:

1. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall.

2. Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health planned to open an outpatient surgery center in February.

3. Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on its outpatient surgery center, developed in collaboration with physicians Feb. 5.

4. Las Cruces, N.M.-based Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened with a medical office building and ASC on its campus.

5. Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic broke ground on its medical office building with an ASC Feb. 9.

6. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian is developing an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an urgent care center and an ASC at a site in Clifton, N.J.

7. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine & Pain Centers broke ground on a $25 million surgery center and medical office building in Jacksonville Feb. 17.

8. The Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley opened in Neenah, Wis., according to a Feb. 18 report.

9. Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a 72-bed orthopedic and spine hospital with an ASC.

10. Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture Feb. 22, with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach.

11. Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System is converting space in Altru Specialty Center into an ASC.

12. West Covina, Calif.-based Emanate Health's Queen of the Valley Hospital is developing an ASC as part of a larger project.

13. Minneapolis-based Allina Health is planning to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates, according to a Feb. 25 announcement.

More articles on physicians:

Physician pay under Stark Law's final rule: 4 takeaways on fair market value

2 physicians indicted in opioid scheme linked to 6 patient overdose deaths

Employed vs. independent cardiologist pay in 5 big cities

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.