$50M medical office building, ASC coming to San Antonio

UT Health San Antonio plans to build a $50 million medical office building with an ASC on the University of Texas at San Antonio's Park West campus, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.

Specialty services provided at the nearly 100,000-square-foot center will include sports medicine, physical therapy, physical medicine and rehabilitation, gynecology and ophthalmology.

The university campus is a part of the city experiencing significant growth and building the facility there would strengthen UT Health's ties with the University of Texas at San Antonio, which has about 34,000 students, according to the report.

UT Health San Antonio will own and operate the facilities, which will be built on land leased from the university. The project could break ground in December and is expected to open by February 2024.