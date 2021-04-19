Arizona multispecialty practice opens ASC

Surprise, Ariz.-based Regency Specialties has opened a multispecialty ASC.

The 18,159-square-foot ASC features two operating rooms, medical offices, a dermatology clinic and general office spaces.



The facility opened recently and offers outpatient plastic surgery and reconstructive services, Regency Specialties told Becker's ASC Review.

