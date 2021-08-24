14-physician eye practice opens ASC: 3 quick points

Rochester, N.Y.-based Cornerstone Eye Associates held a grand opening for a new ASC on Aug. 24.

Three things to know:

1. The Cornerstone Surgery Center in Greece, N.Y, will have three ophthalmology providers. Construction on the ASC began Sept. 5.

2. Cornerstone Eye Associates is a 14-physician practice with three offices in Rochester and one in Victor, N.Y.

3. The practice offers LASIK eye surgery — including the Nidek Custom Laser — cataract surgery, keratoconus surgery and glaucoma surgery.